TPD: Teen shot multiple times Tuesday morning

Tallahassee Police Department says the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
TALLAHASSEE, FL — A teenager is recovering after getting shot multiple times Tuesday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department says shortly after 4:45 a.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Ridge Haven Road in regards to a subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

TPD says the teenage victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

