TPD takes part in Big Bend Habitat for Humanity build

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Volunteers with the Tallahassee Police Department participated in Habitat for Humanity in northeast Tallahassee on Friday, March 26, 2021.

More than 15 volunteers with the Tallahassee Police Department assisted with two Habitat for Humanity builds on Eddie Road on Friday.

Members were painting, cutting and laying baseboards, and placing siding on the outside of the homes.

Both homes are scheduled for completion by the end of April.

TPD participates in the Big Bend area Habitat for Humanity several times a year, connecting with the community.