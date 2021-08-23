TPD: Suspect in Walmart machete attack got weapon from sporting dept.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Walmart said it will not release video obtained by security cameras of the machete attack that injured one woman in a Thomasville Walmart over the weekend.

"Any details need to come from Law Enforcement. We are working with them closely and assisting in their investigation," said Walmart spokesperson Ashley Nolan.

The Thomasville Police Department said Monday the suspect who attacked a woman with a machete at a Walmart over the weekend got the weapon from the sporting goods section in the store.

TPD said investigators have not found any connection between the suspect and the woman survivor.

"The man injured the woman's arm but was able to be stopped by other shoppers nearby who intervened and kept him at bay until law enforcement arrived," TPD wrote.

The offender is in law enforcement custody and the situation is currently under investigation by detectives.

As for implementing new or additional security measures, Walmart said, "While we can't speak this specific event, we're always looking at ways we can improve in-store practices."

This is a developing story.