TPD: Suspect arrested in fatal Lake Ave. shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a suspect in a fatal Lake Avenue shooting on Saturday.

According to TPD, on June 12 just after 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Lake Avenue.

When officers and emergency responders arrived on scene, they located one adult male victim.

Following a thorough investigation, TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit determined the shooting started when the victim and suspect, who were known to each other, got into an argument.

The suspects attempted to rob the victim as the shooting occurred and subsequently fled the scene, according to the report. Sadly, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Within hours of the shooting, investigators identified a suspect, 34-year-old Domonique Harra Colclough, who was taken into custody on June 13 for first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.