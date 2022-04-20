TPD summer youth basketball league now accepting applications

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Youth Athletic League is now accepting applications for the 2022 youth basketball summer league.

The season will run from June 6 to June 27, with all games being played at the Jack McLean Community Center at 700 Paul Russell Road. The games will be played every Monday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"It provides youth the opportunity to grow under the guidance of dedicated adults who assist them in developing self-esteem, skills and respect, both on the court and off," TPD wrote in a release. "The program also helps youth develop an understanding of the role of law enforcement."

TPD said the league is open to boys ages 10-15 and girls ages 10-12. The registration fee is $35 and the forms to register can be downloaded by clicking here. You can also pick up a registration form at the Tallahassee Police Department headquarters or the Jack McLean Community Center. Registration forms are due by May 15.

For additional information, contact Lieutenant Anitra Highland-Simmonds at Anitra.Highland-Simmonds@Talgov.com or 850-891-4339.