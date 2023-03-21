TPD summer youth basketball league accepting applications

The Tallahassee Police Youth Athletic League is now accepting applications for the 2023 youth basketball summer league.

The season will run from June 5 to July 26, with all games being played at the Jack McLean Community Center, located at 700 Paul Russell Road. The games will be played every Monday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"It provides youth the opportunity to grow under the guidance of dedicated adults who assist them in developing skills, self-esteem and respect, both on and off the court" TPD wrote in a release. "The program also helps youth develop an understanding of the role of law enforcement."

TPD said the league is open to boys ages 10-15 and girls ages 10-12. The registration fee is $35.

To access registration forms, click here. Registration forms and supporting documents are due by May 1.

Registration forms can also be picked up at the Tallahassee Police Department headquarters, located at 234 E. Seventh Avenue, or the Jack McLean Community Center.