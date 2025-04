TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee police are looking for the person who fired shots near Bond Community Health Clinic.

Police say the call came in at 11:56 a.m. about a man walking on South Gadsden Street near Lewis Street with a gun.

Bond Community Health Clinic went on lockdown as a precaution. Police say they investigated the area and gathered shell casings.

They say no one was hurt, but they're still looking for the suspected gunman.