TPD: Seven arrested for drug trafficking and gun charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over the last couple of months, the Tallahassee Police Department wrapped up several drug investigations. Seven people were arrested for trafficking and other charges.

TPD says on December 4, they arrested 37-year-old Cameron White. According to police, White was selling drugs in Tallahassee. They searched his Lakefront Drive home finding heroin, cocaine, MDMA, psylocibin mushrooms, nine guns, and $3,600. Both FDLE and the state attorney's office were involved in the investigation.

On December 6, cannabis, mushrooms, THC vape cartridges, cocaine, along with $2,900 were taken from 30-year-old Pedro Cornet's home on Wade Road. Police say he and 21-year-old losif Rojas were involved in trafficking MDMA. Cornet was out on bond for a trafficking in cocaine charge from March 2023 and eight charges from a June 2024 arrest which included over two pounds of MDMA and firearms.

Police took 61-year-old Gregory Martin into custody at his home on Peachtree Drive. He was wanted on a felony failure to appear charge. A search of the home on December 13 turned up bath salts, fentanyl, meth, and guns.

On December 17, Police discovered 30 pounds of marijuana inside a storage unit on Capital Circle Northeast after an employee of the facility called them. Police arrested 25-year-old Ermias Kahassai who was seen carrying a suitcase filled with nine more pounds marijuana along with $3,900.

Police say they saw 25-year old Jaquez Harris throwing drugs out of a window at a home on Pointe Court. They arrested Harris and confiscated 58 prepackaged bags of bath salts, ammo, and a gun on January 14.

The next day, 37-year-old Curtis Battle was arrested on Hartsfield Way. Police found crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone (suspected to be fentanyl), bath salts, ammunition, and $15,000 at the home.