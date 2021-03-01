TPD: Serious injuries reported after North Monroe Street pedestrian crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian crash with serious injuries on North Monroe Street early Monday morning.
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash with serious injuries in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street.
They said the crash, involving a pedestrian, happened just after 3 a.m. on Monday.
Northbound lanes, near the scene of the crash, are being re-routed onto Allen Road.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.