TPD: Serious injuries reported after North Monroe Street pedestrian crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian crash with serious injuries on North Monroe Street early Monday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash with serious injuries in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street.

They said the crash, involving a pedestrian, happened just after 3 a.m. on Monday.

Northbound lanes, near the scene of the crash, are being re-routed onto Allen Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.