TPD seizes ghost guns, meth following 6 month investigation

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department says one man is in custody following a months-long investigation that started earlier this year.

According to TPD, 17 guns were seized.

Investigators with TPD’s General Narcotics Unit and the Technical Operations Unit, in collaboration with the United States Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, collected physical and electronic evidence for six months on the suspect.

TPD says, following a thorough investigation, probable cause was developed, and a federal search warrant was executed.

A search of the subject’s residence, in the 1500 block of Coombs Drive, revealed13 firearms, ranging from AR-style rifles to pistols.

TPD identified 11 of the firearms as “ghost guns,” meaning they were assembled from individual parts purchased by the subject and thus lack traditional commercial serial numbers to track them.

While searching the suspect's home, methamphetamine and thousands of rounds of ammunition were also seized, according to TPD.

TPD said in a search of the subject’s business, in 3400 block of Weems Road, four additional firearms and more methamphetamine were found.

Following the search and seizure, 37-year-old Carlos A. Urena was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation.

If you see something, say something. Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.