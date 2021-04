TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police are searching for a missing teenager, 14-year-old Olivia Goar.

Police say Goar was last seen in person on April 9, 2021, in the area of 42500 block of Merchant's Row Blvd. She was reported missing to TPD on April 26.

It is unknown what Goar was last wearing.

Goar is described as 5'0", 100 pounds with brown skin, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.