TPD searching for missing 17-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police are searching for a missing teenager, 17-year-old Connor Banister.

Police say Banister was last seen in person on April 22, 2021, in the area of 3500 block of S. Blairstone Road.

Bannister was last seen wearing blue jeans, black Nike Air Forces One tennis shoes, and a burgundy dry-fit t-shirt.

Bannister is described as 6'0", 2600 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.