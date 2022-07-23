TPD searching for suspect in fatal hit and run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department is actively looking for the vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian just after midnight.

According to reports, the accident occurred in the 1100 block of Thomasville Road. The pedestrian was an adult male who was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

TPD says the suspect vehicle is described as a silver sedan with front end damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call TPD at (850)891-4200 or can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (850)574-TIPS.