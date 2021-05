TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for a missing 21-year-old, Kayla M. Thrash.

Thrash was last seen on April 2, near the 200 block of Meadow Ridge Drive, police say.

It is not known what Thrash was last seen wearing, but she is 5'6" tall and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.