TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old, Trayrion Brown.

Brown was last seen on June 22 in the 2400 block of Roberts Ave., police say. He is 5'11" and weighs 220 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

TPD says Brown was last seen wearing a line green and black sweater and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.