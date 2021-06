TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old, Alyssa Byrd.

Byrd was last seen on June 2, in the 2300 block of Jackson Bluff Rd., police say. She is 5"6' and weighs 160 lbs. with "pom-pom" styled black hair and brown eyes.

TPD says Byrd was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans and white furry sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.