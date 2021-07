TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old Rakiah Ackerman.

Ackerman was last seen in the 1600 block of Pensacola Street on June 28. TPD says she may be in the Apalachee Ridge Estates area, near Rickards High School.

She is about 5'7", 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved red t-shirt, light-colored blue jeans, and white and red high tops.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.