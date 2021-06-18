TPD searches for missing 17-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for missing 17-year-old Losif Rojas.

Rojas was last seen in the 3700 block of Old St. Augustine Rd. on June 15, 2021.

He is 5'11", 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, red undershirt, grey shorts, white polo hat and white Nike shoes with a blue swoosh. He has black hair and brown eyes.

TPD says Rojas has a baseball-sized birthmark on his left bicep

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.