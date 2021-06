TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for missing 16-year-old Dylan Kaczor.

According to TPD, Kaczor was last seen June 25 in the area of the 1300 block of McCauley Road.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt. He is about 5'11", 300 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is a concern for Kaczor's welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.