TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old Shamlya Williams.

Williams was last seen in the area of Griffin Middle School, 800 Alabama Street on May 27.

She is about 5'4", 120 pounds and it is unknown what Williams was wearing, according to TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.