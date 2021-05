TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old, Kino Thompson.

Thompson was last seen on May 17, in the 2500 block of Holton Street, police say. Thompson is 6" and weighs 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

TPD says Thompson was last seen wearing a burgundy Florida State hoodie and grey shorts with black dots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.