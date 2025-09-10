TPD: School Zone Speed Camera Warning Period to end on Thursday, 2,500+ warnings given out

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department is announcing the end of its School Zone Speed Camera Warning Period. It's set to end tomorrow, September 11th, and violations will be handed out.

TPD says the warning period began on August 11th to give drivers time to adjust to school being back in session. During that time, over 2,500 warning letters were mailed out to violators.

They said full enforcement begins on Thursday and that violations carry a $100 penalty.

TPD reminds drivers of the following:



School zone cameras operate during the entire school day:

30 minutes before school breakfast programs begin Through dismissal, and 30 minutes after the final bell rings

Cameras don't operate on weekends, school holidays, teacher planning days, or during extended breaks.

When the flashing beacons are on, the reduced speed limit (usually 15 or 20 mph) is in effect. When the beacons are off, the regular speed limit applies.

For more information on the program, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.