TPD responds to 'death investigation' on East Tennessee Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police is on the scene of a death investigation Sunday evening.

TPD says it's responding to the death of an adult woman on the 1100 block of East Tennessee Street just before the Magnolia Street intersection.

Authorities say they're currently working to figure out the manner of death. Foul play has not been ruled out.

Detectives ask anyone who may have any information regarding the incident to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.