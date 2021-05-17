Watch
TPD responds after alleged beating caught on camera

Posted at 4:28 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 16:28:07-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department issued a response after video footage of an arrest went viral Monday.

According to TPD, the suspect was stopped Sunday night when officers suspected he was driving while under the influence.

The video footage shows what appears to be an officer repeatedly hitting a person on the ground with a baton.

TPD says force used was justified because the suspect grabbed for the officer’s vest.

There is bodycam footage; however, TPD does not plan to release it right now. Instead, TPD plans to turn that video over to the review board.

This is a developing story.

