TPD requests information on missing man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking information on the location of a 55-year-old man.

Tallahassee Police say Mark Noffa was last seen on Dec. 23 in the area of the 2600 block of Capital Medical Boulevard in Tallahassee.

TPD notes Noffa was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Noffa is 5-foot-7 in height, weighs 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

The police asks that anyone with information that will assist the search to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.