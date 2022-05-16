TPD reports two weekend shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Saturday, an altercation occurred at the intersection of Palm Beach Street and Saxon Street. According to police reports, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the male victim.

The victim was ran across an empty lot in the 2000 block of Flipper Street where he was found my officers. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. TPD says no arrests have been made at this time, but the involved individuals have been identified.

The second shooting occurred at 1:13 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Chapel Drive. Reports state the victim was walking along West Tennessee Street with another individual when they were approached by a group of people in the West Call Street and Chapel Drive area.

The victim told officers that the suspects called out to them and then started shooting. The victim sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury. No arrests have been made in this case and there are no identified suspects.