TPD reports two shootings in one hour Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department reports that two shootings occurred within an hour of each other overnight.

The first shooting took place at 11:19 p.m. at 1010 Basin Street. According to reports, the adult male victim was walking down the street in the Griffin Heights Apartment complex when someone drove by him in a vehicle and began shooting. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and it is not known if the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

The second shooting took place at 12:13 a.m. in the 600 block of West 7th Avenue. Reports state that officers responded to shots fired and located an adult male victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim stated he was walking along the sidewalk when someone inside a vehicle began shooting at him. It is also not known if he was the intended target of the shooting.

Both incidents are still under investigation and TPD can not confirm if the two incidents are related at this time.