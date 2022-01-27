TPD releases bodycam footage from officer altercation incident that lead to firing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department released bodycam footage Wednesday night from an officer altercation incident on Jan. 18, in which an officer was later terminated.

Tallahassee Police say that while taking a DUI suspect into the Leon County jail, Officer Charles Hansford got into an altercation with the handcuffed man.

TPD released four parts to the incident: the first two parts focus on the arrest of the person and the last two parts show the perspective of the two arresting officers right before the arrestee was taken into the Leon County Detention Facility when the altercation took place.

Below is the video from the perspective of Officer Hansford, viewer discretion is advised.

TPD placed Officer Hansford on administrative leave initially. One day later — two days after the altercation — a video from the jail showed a clearer image of what police say happened.

Due to the nature of his actions and failure to follow TPD's policies and procedures, he was subsequently terminated, according to the department.

The rest of the videos were posted to TPD's YouTube page, viewer discretion is advised.