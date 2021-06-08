TPD: Possible drive-by shooting leads to fatal crash on Woodville Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a vehicle involved in a possible drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning ended in a fatal crash on Woodville Highway.

According to TPD, an officer was conducting proactive patrol on June 8, just before 12:30 a.m. when they witnessed someone shooting from a vehicle at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Capital Circle Southeast.

The officer observed an individual lean out of the window of a vehicle and open fire toward the occupied Circle K, located at 5445 Capital Circle Southwest, TPD says. TPD later found there were no reported injuries as a result of the shooting.

According to the report, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle fled at a high speed.

TPD says out of an abundance of caution, and while ensuring the safety of the public, the officer slowed down and eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

Not long after, TPD officers found the vehicle involved in the shooting, crashed on Woodville Highway.

According to the report, the vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree, causing multiple occupants to be ejected from the vehicle.

Arriving officers immediately rendered life-saving aid. One adult male succumbed to his injuries on the scene. A second occupant, a juvenile male, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A juvenile female received minor injuries.

TPD’s Traffic Homicide Investigators and Violent Crimes Unit have assumed the investigation.

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash or shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, or anyone with information about the accident to please call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit or Violent Crimes Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.