A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to a Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson.

Officers responded to the intersection of Thomasville Road and E. Sixth Avenue just before 8:45 p.m. regarding the adult male pedestrian who was struck.

The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. As a result of the crash, the driver received a citation.

Just before 10 p.m., the roadway was cleared.