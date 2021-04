TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian in serious condition on Apalachee Parkway Friday night.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Apalachee Parkway around 8:30 p.m. in response to a car accident.

The roadway on Apalachee Parkway, eastbound from Capital Circle, will be closed as the investigation continues as of 9:30 p.m. Friday, TPD said.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.