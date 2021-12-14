TPD: Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after crash near Mahan, Capital Circle NE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a car near the intersection of Capital Circle Northeast and Mahan Drive Tuesday evening. The Tallahassee Police Department says the man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD posted to their Facebook page at 6:40 p.m. to announce the crash and the first alert on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics page came in around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday for a traffic crash in the same area.

One westbound lane on Mahan Drive remains open at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.