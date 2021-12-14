TPD: Pedestrian killed after crash near Mahan, Capital Circle NE; roadway clear

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car near the intersection of Capital Circle Northeast and Mahan Drive Tuesday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD posted to their Facebook page at 6:40 p.m. to announce the crash and the first alert on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics page came in around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday for a traffic crash in the same area.

The roadway was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.