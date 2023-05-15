Watch Now
TPD: Pedestrian dead following Sunday crash incident near North Monroe Street

Posted at 2:08 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 14:11:22-04

An adult male died from his injuries following a crash that took place Sunday evening at the intersection of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD reports the adult male was a pedestrian that was involved in a Sunday crash incident with a vehicle, which left serious injuries.

The crash incident caused all northbound lanes of Monroe Street from Silver Slipper Lane to Allen Road to close. The roadway was reopened later that evening.

TPD says this investigation remains open and active.

