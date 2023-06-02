UPDATE: Roads back open following fatal traffic crash on Apalachee Parkway

UPDATE: The scene of the traffic crash is now clear and roads are back open.

INITIAL STORY

A woman died from her injuries following a traffic crash that took place Friday near Apalachee Parkway, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The woman was a pedestrian involved in a traffic crash with a vehicle. According to TPD, she died on the scene.

TPD says they are currently working the fatal crash in the 2800 block of Apalachee Parkway.

According to Google Maps, there is a road closure westbound on Apalachee Parkway.

This is an open and active investigation and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.