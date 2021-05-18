TPD opening enrollment for Youth Citizens Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Departments Youth Citizens Advisory Council is looking for kids within the city to apply for enrollment with the program.

By joining the council, middle and high school kids can expect to attend monthly meetings on how to build better relationships between the Tallahassee Police Department and kids.

Arianna Jones says she joined the council because of the tensions she's seen between the department and kids her age and wanted to make a difference.

"That's really important to me in bridging the gap, because we have the saying in every meeting 'you matter, I matter we all matter.' So we kind of have to keep that in mind while we bring our voices to the table so they can understand our ideas on why we feel safe and why we don't feel safe," said Jones.

The advisory committee meets once a month, and enrollment starts at the end of this month.