TPD: One shot in early Saturday morning shooting

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

TPD say on March 1st, they responded to a call around 3:00 a.m. near the 1400 block of Hudson Street.

Once on scene, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD is asking anyone who may have information to please call 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

