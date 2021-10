TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One woman is in serious condition after a single-car accident on Weems Road Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

As of 8 p.m., TPD said that the crash happened in the 3500 block of Weems Road and that both northbound and southbound lanes were closed indefinitely.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as officers continue to work the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.