TPD: One seriously injured in Central Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One man was seriously injured after a shooting Friday afternoon on Central Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Central Street, TPD said.

TPD said that this is an open and active investigation, with updates being provided as they become available.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.