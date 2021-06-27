TPD: One man shot at Potbelly's bar, injuries life-threatening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting that happened at Potbelly's bar early Sunday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the 439 West College Ave. location.

The lone person injured was the only injury reported so far.

TPD says this is an active and open investigation, with updates coming as more information becomes available.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.