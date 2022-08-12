Watch Now
TPD: One male severely injured in early morning stabbing

Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 12, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — One Tallahassee man was hospitalized after being stabbed in his home Friday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD), authorities received a call from Camden Place Apartments at 8:32 a.m. on August 12 in reference to a stabbing.

The tenant was reportedly inside his home when a suspect entered and stabbed him with a knife. The male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, reports stated.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made at this time. TPD says it is unclear whether the suspect and victim know one another.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For incident inquiries after normal business hours, TPD encourages citizens to call the TPD Watch Commander at 850-891-4257. For breaking public safety news and updates, follow TPD on social media.

