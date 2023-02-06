TPD: One juvenile injured in shooting on Weatherby Ct.

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday and left one teenage male injured.

According to TPD, officers dispatched to the 4000 block of Weatherby Ct. around 10:37 p.m. on Feb. 4 in reference to a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, the teenage male victim was located, suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.

TPD says preliminary findings indicates the victim had arranged to meet the suspect to purchase drugs, but prior to the transaction, there was an argument, resulting in the juvenile being shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department reports no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains open and active.