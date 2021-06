TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a man died after an early Saturday morning shooting on Lake Avenue.

TPD said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Lake Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on scene to please call (850) 891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.