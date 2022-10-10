TPD: One arrested for attempted murder in Monday morning stabbing incident

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a male for attempted murder after a woman entered Circle K with stab wounds Monday morning.

According to TPD, officers responded to the store, located at 3433 Crawfordville Road, at approximately 3:22 a.m.

Due to serious injuries, the victim was transported to a local hospital.

After investigation, it was identified that the incident occurred at a residence in the 3700 block of Shoreline Drive, where 45-year-old suspect Vonate Hardy was located and taken into custody, according to the police department.

Hardy is reportedly facing an attempted murder charge.