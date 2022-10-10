Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: One arrested for attempted murder in Monday morning stabbing incident

Arrest
SOURCE: MGN Online
Arrest
Arrest
Posted at 3:29 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 15:29:20-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a male for attempted murder after a woman entered Circle K with stab wounds Monday morning.

According to TPD, officers responded to the store, located at 3433 Crawfordville Road, at approximately 3:22 a.m.

Due to serious injuries, the victim was transported to a local hospital.

After investigation, it was identified that the incident occurred at a residence in the 3700 block of Shoreline Drive, where 45-year-old suspect Vonate Hardy was located and taken into custody, according to the police department.

Hardy is reportedly facing an attempted murder charge.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming