TPD officer recognized during annual Attorney General's Award ceremony in Washington D.C.

Several law enforcement officers across the country were recognized Monday in Washington D.C. for their exceptional work. Tallahassee Police Department Officer Henni Hamby being one of them.

During the Sixth Annual Attorney General's Award ceremony, officer Hamby was awarded in the Innovations in Community Policing category by the United States Department of Justice for her creative crime prevention programs and increased community engagement with citizens of all ages, according to TPD.

Police Chief Lawrence Revell said Hamby has demonstrated outstanding service and a devotion to effective community policing in Tallahassee for 30 years.

“As an officer, she is a pillar in our community and has not wavered in her work to strengthen, support, and serve Tallahassee residents," Revell explained. "Throughout her career, she strived to make a positive and lasting impact on every person she encountered, and she is more than deserving in receiving national recognition for her work.”

Hamby operates several programs, according to TPD, such as a personal safety and empowerment program for elementary school students, the police department's Citizens' Police Academy, car-seat safety programs for parents and more.

TPD says she has also acknowledged the need for programs focusing on crime prevention and personal safety for senior citizens and routinely visits senior centers and retirement homes to foster better relationships with those most vulnerable in the community.

Hamby was one of 19 law enforcement officers and deputies recognized from 15 jurisdictions across the country.

Attorney General Garland said the awardees exemplify the very best of the noble profession of policing.

For more information on the Sixth Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing, click here.