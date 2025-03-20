Woman killed after being hit by two vehicles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee police are working to get more information on a crash that killed a pedestrian.

Around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a crash on Capital Circle Northwest and Tennessee Capital Boulevard that involved a pick-up truck and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian stepped into the roadway trying to cross Capital Circle Northwest. That's when the person was hit by the truck and fell to the ground. The pedestrian was then hit again by another vehicle.

Lt. Damon Miller, the spokesperson for police department, says both vehicles stayed on scene.

First responders tried life-saving measures on the woman, but she died.

Investigators are asking those who witnessed the crash but did not speak with an officer on scene or anyone with information to call (850) 891-4200 and ask to speak with the traffic homicide unit.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

