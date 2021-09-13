TPD mourns loss of Officer Crouch, who passed after a short illness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it experienced a tremendous loss Saturday, upon hearing the news of the death of Officer Clifford Crouch.

According to his obituary, 38-year-old Officer Crouch passed away after a short illness.

"He was with TPD for six years and served with honor, pride and integrity," TPD said in a released statement.

“In the wake of Officer Crouch’s death, there has been an overwhelming outpouring of support from the community,” Chief Lawrence Revell said. “We are thankful for Officer Crouch’s service to this community and the Tallahassee Police Department. We pray for peace and healing for the Crouch family, our department and the community as we grieve this loss together.”

Officer Crouch served as a member of the Patrol Unit, which has a high level of engagement with the community. Patrol officers are frequently first on the scene to answer 911 calls for service, be it a noise complaint or major crime.

Officer Crouch also assisted with training other officers within the department to help maintain a high level of service.

To pay tribute to his commitment to the City of Tallahassee and its citizens, Officer Crouch will be celebrated with full law enforcement honors.

Celebration of Life will be Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at 3Y Ranch 195 Harvey Young Farm Rd. Crawfordville.