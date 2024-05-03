Watch Now
TPD: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Apalachee Parkway

Tallahassee Police are currently investigating
crash
Posted at 9:33 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 21:33:26-04
  • TPD is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.
  • It happened near the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Southwood Plantation.
  • TPD says the motorcyclist died.

One man is dead after a crash near the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Southwood Plantation. TPD says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Police say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The motorcyclist died from his injuries.

Police closed eastbound lanes on Apalachee Parkway from Sutor Road to Southwood Plantation Road while they investigated.

