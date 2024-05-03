TPD: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Apalachee Parkway

TPD is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.

One man is dead after a crash near the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Southwood Plantation. TPD says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The motorcyclist died from his injuries.

Police closed eastbound lanes on Apalachee Parkway from Sutor Road to Southwood Plantation Road while they investigated.