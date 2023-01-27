TPD: Minors arrested for carjacking a woman

Four minors were arrested on Wednesday after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride that morning.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the woman was sitting in her car in the Target parking lot, located at 1861 West Tennessee Street, just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 25, when the four suspects approached her, asking for a ride.

TPD says once the woman drove the suspects to their location, the 1000 block of Basin Street, they requested to be taken to a second location in the 1700 block of Joe Louis Street.

TPD reports the suspects walked to an apartment in the area and when they returned, they battered the female victim and stole her car.

Later that evening, the car was spotted by deputies in Gulf County. When the deputies attempted a traffic stop, the suspects fled away in the car before surrendering due to running out of gas, according to the police department.

TPD says a handgun was located during a subsequent search of the car, and all of the minors were charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, carjacking and battery.

According to the police department, the minors were between the ages of 13 and 15.