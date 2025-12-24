TPD: Man in critical condition after shooting Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A man is in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday morning. The Tallahassee Police Department reports preliminary findings indicated the victim had been shot in an apartment complex within the 2000 block of Continental Drive.

They said the call came in around 3:00 a.m. after officers heard gunshots in the area of West Tennessee Street and Ocala Road and began canvassing the area. The call revealed an adult male drove himself to the Waffle House located off West Tennessee Street after being shot.

Officers provided treatment on scene until the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation remains open and active. Police are asking anyone with information to call TPD at 850-891-4200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

